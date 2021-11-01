JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.26 and last traded at $57.37. 41,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,242,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

JKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.98.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 652.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

