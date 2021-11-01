Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $15.65

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $14.89. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the second quarter worth $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inventiva during the second quarter worth $355,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Inventiva during the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

