Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Increases By 51.0%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,600 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the September 30th total of 450,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBLCF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.74 price target (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

