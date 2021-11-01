Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.35

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$31.35 and last traded at C$31.35, with a volume of 35608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$79.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is -27.69%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

