Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Expands By 52.1%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

