Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37.
Fuji Media Company Profile
