Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

