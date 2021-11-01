Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.020-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.61 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.810-$7.010 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.25.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.59. 24,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,519. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.08. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

