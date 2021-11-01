$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.16. Chegg reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

Chegg stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 91,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,563. Chegg has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -155.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.