Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of upper-mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 116,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. Cerner has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,477,275. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

