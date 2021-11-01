iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.02). iHeartMedia posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHRT traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.