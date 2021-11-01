Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Cap of $8.37 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.39 or 0.00061662 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $8.37 billion and approximately $659.77 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,767.41 or 1.00210179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.34 or 0.00742640 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 281,639,633 coins and its circulating supply is 223,855,030 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

