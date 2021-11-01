$799.24 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to announce sales of $799.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.00 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $550.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of FRG stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Franchise Group has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $41.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Franchise Group by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

