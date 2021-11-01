Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will report ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.74) and the highest is ($0.82). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($6.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.93) to ($5.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $4,165,761.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,906. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.97.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.