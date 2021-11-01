Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 47,300 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -189.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

