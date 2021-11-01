Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Cut by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

