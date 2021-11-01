Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 25,700 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $199.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

