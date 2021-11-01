Short Interest in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Decreases By 46.3%

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,200 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CVRX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.76. 833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,029. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVRx will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVRX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CVRx in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVRx in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVRx in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

