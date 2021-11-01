Short Interest in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Drops By 31.3%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DHBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,340. DHB Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at $346,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.