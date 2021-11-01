Short Interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Grows By 47.2%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of EDIT stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.16. 28,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after purchasing an additional 653,617 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 211.7% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 517,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after purchasing an additional 351,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

