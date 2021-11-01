Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0128 on Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $32.88 million and approximately $116,424.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,275.04 or 0.07049873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00087680 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.