$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. Sirius XM also posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. 509,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,540,324. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.