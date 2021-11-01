Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

OESX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 3,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,859. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

