Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to announce $120,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $130,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,444.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%.

CLSN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 7,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,894,719. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 17,570.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 59.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 424,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 110.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 270,616 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

