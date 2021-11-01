John P. Meegan Sells 7,200 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.12. 13,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $131,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

