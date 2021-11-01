Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCO. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.64.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded up C$1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,779. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$33.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.39 billion and a PE ratio of -546.49.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

