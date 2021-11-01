TD Securities Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $65.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NEM. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

NEM traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.52. 340,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462,685. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

