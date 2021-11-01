Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$44.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.86.

Shares of TSE:HCG traded up C$2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$42.25. 251,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,031. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$23.94 and a 1 year high of C$42.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$138.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$140.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.8499997 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

