Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,122.25.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $51.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,909.03. The company had a trading volume of 75,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,541. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,819.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,590.58. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,612.11 and a one year high of $2,973.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

