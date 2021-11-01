Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 2,103 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $70,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $229.49 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $232.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.87.

