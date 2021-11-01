Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

