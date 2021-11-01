Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Whitbread stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

