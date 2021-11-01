Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post sales of $109.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $110.60 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $95.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $376.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.10 million to $381.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $442.60 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $443.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

CNTY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

