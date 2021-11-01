DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.45 and last traded at $120.22. 40,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,908,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

