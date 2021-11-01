World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Trading Down 2.7%

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) shares fell 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.70. 4,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 489,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.