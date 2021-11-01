AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.11

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.11 and last traded at $69.85, with a volume of 11464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $55,891,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 424,149 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 87.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 377,332 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 88.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

