Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 7.9% Higher

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s stock price traded up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.04. 6,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 256,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 30,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,129 shares of company stock worth $3,211,125. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morphic during the second quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

