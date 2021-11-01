Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.33. Approximately 83,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,393,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $757,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

