Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Optical Cable stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $3.86. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66. Optical Cable has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

