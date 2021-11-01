Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Drops By 28.1%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,245. The firm has a market cap of $162.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.16.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 70.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.5% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth about $330,000. 23.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

