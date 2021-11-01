REPO (REPO) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. REPO has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00078776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00102315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,007.06 or 1.00173662 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.01 or 0.07004797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022793 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

