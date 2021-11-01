Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.570-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.20.

Shares of CRI traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

