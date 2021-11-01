Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.69-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.38-10.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.730 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 154,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

