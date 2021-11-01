Zacks: Analysts Expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Cenovus Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. 562,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,522,374. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.20 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,159,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after buying an additional 3,053,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after buying an additional 673,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,850,000 after buying an additional 2,736,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after buying an additional 5,121,756 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

