NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 99.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.31.

Shares of NVDA opened at $256.60 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $257.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.39. The stock has a market cap of $639.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

