Brown Capital Management LLC Buys 907 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,001,638,000 after acquiring an additional 191,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX opened at $277.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.12 and its 200-day moving average is $248.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.63.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

