Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

GOEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,894,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. 97,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.16. Canoo has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

