Automata Network Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Automata Network has a total market cap of $194.42 million and approximately $97.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001853 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00079955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00073092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00102354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,805.56 or 0.99838867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,264.57 or 0.07002149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022824 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.