Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,963.94 or 1.00098917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00060976 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00041926 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.42 or 0.00737921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TROLLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.