Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0121

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $59.97 million and approximately $134.88 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00221228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00095679 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,969,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

