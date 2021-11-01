KARMA Hits Market Capitalization of $38.31 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $38.31 million and approximately $86.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005565 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00047234 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

